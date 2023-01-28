ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Cowen raised their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

EXLS opened at $170.01 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

