First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Gregory B. Lykins Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

