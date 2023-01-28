First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $760.51 and last traded at $760.51. 7,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 65,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $781.11 and its 200-day moving average is $797.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,716,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.