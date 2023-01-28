First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.64 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

