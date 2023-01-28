First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $141.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.