FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.