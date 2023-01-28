Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

