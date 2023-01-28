Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.
Fortinet Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.