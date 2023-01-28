Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

About Foxtons Group

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

