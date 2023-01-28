Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $0.46 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.
About Foxtons Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foxtons Group (FXTGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.