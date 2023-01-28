Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

FME opened at €34.59 ($37.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($69.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.90 and its 200 day moving average is €32.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

