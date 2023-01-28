Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €31.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($50.11) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRE opened at €26.75 ($29.08) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.70 and a 200-day moving average of €24.97.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

