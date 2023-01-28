FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $158.24 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

