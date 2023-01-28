Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 189.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Garmin by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

