Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

