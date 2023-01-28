Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

GPC stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.