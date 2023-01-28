Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.