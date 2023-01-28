Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.30 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.83.
About Golden Minerals
