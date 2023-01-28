Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 542,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 203,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

