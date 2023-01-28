Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.20 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.