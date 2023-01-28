Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.27 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $170.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

