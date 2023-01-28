Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

