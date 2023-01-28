Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,096 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,917 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

