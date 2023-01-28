Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 71,211 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after buying an additional 222,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.