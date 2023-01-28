Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

