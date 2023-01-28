Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

