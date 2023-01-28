Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

