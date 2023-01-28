Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.