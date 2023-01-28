HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of HEI stock opened at €61.72 ($67.09) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($74.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

