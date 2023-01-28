Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 24,083 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $3,478,548.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,446,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,848,425.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.84.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.