Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after buying an additional 711,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 119,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 635,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.