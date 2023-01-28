Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,242 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

