Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.