IG Group (LON:IGG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,210 ($14.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

IG Group Price Performance

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 791.50 ($9.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 798.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 790.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 858.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 646.75 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 873.60 ($10.82).

IG Group Cuts Dividend

IG Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.26 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

