Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Mark S. Levine Sells 10,156 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $17.72 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

