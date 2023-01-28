Independent Advisor Alliance Has $212,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

