Independent Advisor Alliance Has $260,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hologic were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

