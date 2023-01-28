Independent Advisor Alliance Has $267,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $123.85 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

