Independent Advisor Alliance Has $340,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

XEL stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

