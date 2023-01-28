Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

