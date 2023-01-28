Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $214,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.55.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,886. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $250.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

