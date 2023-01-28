Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $226,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 560.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $157.83 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $170.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

