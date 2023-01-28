Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 10,730 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Plug Power by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after buying an additional 58,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

