Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 5,903 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 862,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $594,000.

AMLP opened at $40.91 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

