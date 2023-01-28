Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,248 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.65 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.