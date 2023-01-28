Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 346 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $93.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

