Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $61.17 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
