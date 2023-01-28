Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.46 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile



Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

