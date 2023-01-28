Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 23,532 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 50,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.