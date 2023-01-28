International Distributions Services’ (IDS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.94) to GBX 370 ($4.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 240 ($2.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Price Performance

IDS opened at GBX 230.80 ($2.86) on Friday. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 453.10 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.