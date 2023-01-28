Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

