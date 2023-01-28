IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 155.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

NYSE IQV opened at $229.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.65. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

