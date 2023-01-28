J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.47) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($2.89).

J Sainsbury Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.71).

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

